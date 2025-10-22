Contests
New Jersey’s Favorite Halloween Spot is a Spooky Treat

Halloween is that special time of year when everyone gets to be somebody else for at least a day. One of the fun things about the spooky season is dressing…

Halloween is that special time of year when everyone gets to be somebody else for at least a day (or two).
Plus, during the Halloween season, there's always a chill in the air, even for those living in warm climates, because there's just something cool and crisp about it being fall. So, when you're looking for some Halloween hotspots, what's the best one in the state?

The State's Best Place for Halloween

It may seem like a simple question, but let's start with the basics. What is Halloween? The holiday, according to Britannica, is "a holiday observed on October 31 and noted for its pagan and religious roots and secular traditions." They add that "in much of Europe and most of North America, observance of Halloween is largely nonreligious, celebrated with parties, spooky costumes, jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkin carvings and the giving of candy."

"The first records of the word Halloween come from around the 1550s," adds Dictionary.com. "Halloween is sometimes spelled Hallowe’en, reflecting the fact that its name comes from a shortening of Allhallows Even."

Now, let's get to the fun. The folks at Travel Pulse have put together a tally of the best spots to celebrate Halloween in the U.S. "It's officially scary season once again as America's best haunts and Halloween attractions are back open and offering guests a frightfully fun time," they note. Even though the tally is from 2022, most of it still applies.

So, what's the best spot to celebrate Halloween in our state for some spooky fun? According to Travel Pulse, it's Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. "Once again, Six Flags Great Adventure is the setting for the Garden State's most ghostly October happenings," they note. "Ride some of the park's most thrilling rides in the dark and get scared silly in a host of haunted houses & scare zones scattered around the park all before watching some of the eerie, Halloween-themed entertainment."

