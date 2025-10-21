Three People Broke Into An Amusement Park And Stole 200 Stuffed Animals

Here we go and cops in Westchester County, New York are looking for three people who broke into an amusement park and stole 200 of stuffed animals. They just put out the photos, but it happened last month at Playland Park, just north of Manhattan. It's right on the beach, and they got in by pulling up in a small boat. According to reports police say it was just before midnight when they hopped a fence and cut a bunch of cables in the control room then put 200 stuffed animals into garbage bags, then just left.

Check this out, they even also tried to tip a photo booth off the boardwalk onto the beach, but it might had to been too heavy. These three must have thought cutting the cables would have shut down the security cameras, but there are a bunch of shots of them, even one where their faces are clear as day. All three look like they're in their early 20s, and one was in a Virginia Tech hoodie. Cops are hoping someone recognizes them and calls it in.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

My first thought is just why, plus I'm sure drinking had something to do with this nonsense. I really hope someone calls into the police and turns these three people in. I mean to take a boat over and do this is really just stupid, and to do it just to be jerks is silly. I'm sure being that young they wanted to get out and have some fun, but this is taking it to far, because it is causing damage and just not cool at all. Their parents should be ashamed of their kids doing this. Let's hope after they are caught and go in front of a judge that they learn their lesson.