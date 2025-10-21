Contests
Terror In The Pines Returns with Two Nights of Spooky Fun in Barnegat

Operation Halloween is scheduled for October 25 and 26, “The Terror In The Pines” fundraiser is hosted by the Southern Ocean County Rotary Club in partnership with the Boy Scouts…

Operation Halloween is scheduled for October 25 and 26, "The Terror In The Pines" fundraiser is hosted by the Southern Ocean County Rotary Club in partnership with the Boy Scouts of the Jersey Shore Council.

The event runs from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM on both days and will be held at the Citta Scout Reservation, located in the Brookville area of Barnegat.

Guests can enjoy a variety of festive and spooky activities, including a hay maze, a frightening hayride, a haunted forest walk, pumpkin painting, inflatable attractions, costumed characters, and a zombie outbreak maze.

