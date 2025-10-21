Hocus Pocus Movie & Craft Night
Popcorn, pajamas & a little Magic. Grab your comfiest PJs and settle in for a Hocus Pocus movie night like no other – right here in store, Friday 10/24, starting…
Popcorn, pajamas & a little Magic. Grab your comfiest PJs and settle in for a Hocus Pocus movie night like no other – right here in store, Friday 10/24, starting at 6:30PM!
$48 ticket includes:
– All materials needed to create your charm necklace (pick up to 4 charms)
– All materials needed to decoupage 2 mini faux pumpkins
– A popcorn & candy bar to snack on while you craft and enjoy watching Hocus Pocus
BYOB
Hosted at Gifted on Washington, 16 Washington St. Toms River NJ
BYOB
*Tickets are non-refundable 72 hours prior to the event. Must be 21+ to attend.