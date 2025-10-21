Contests
Hocus Pocus Movie & Craft Night

Popcorn, pajamas & a little Magic. Grab your comfiest PJs and settle in for a Hocus Pocus movie night like no other – right here in store, Friday 10/24, starting…

Diana Beasley
3D rendering of a skeleton in an empty movie theatre representing bored to death and stay at home concepts
Getty Royalty Free

Popcorn, pajamas & a little Magic. Grab your comfiest PJs and settle in for a Hocus Pocus movie night like no other – right here in store, Friday 10/24, starting at 6:30PM!

$48 ticket includes:

– All materials needed to create your charm necklace (pick up to 4 charms)

– All materials needed to decoupage 2 mini faux pumpkins

– A popcorn & candy bar to snack on while you craft and enjoy watching Hocus Pocus

Spots are limited, tickets must be purchased in advance!

BYOB

Hosted at Gifted on Washington, 16 Washington St. Toms River NJ

BYOB

*Tickets are non-refundable 72 hours prior to the event. Must be 21+ to attend.

Fall GuideHalloweenHocus Pocus
Diana BeasleyEditor
