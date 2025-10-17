Teen Drummer Tyler Visser Pulls Off Epic 7.5-Hour Tool Marathon

Tyler Visser, a nineteen-year-old drummer, pounded through most of Tool's works on Oct. 10. He stunned viewers with an unbroken 7.5-hour performance, playing 59 tracks that span three decades.

Multiple cameras caught every beat, and the marathon session included all drum parts. However, he didn't include two Tool songs, "Sweat" and "Disgustipated," because of copyright issues. His stamina never wavered through the grueling recording, and he finished it in just one take. This performance showcased Visser's exceptional endurance, skill, and dedication.

Since its release, the YouTube video has attracted more than 180,000 viewers. Before this success, Visser tried several times through live streams to nail the full set. In the caption to the video, he wrote, "I want to thank my family and friends for the endless support! I also want to thank everyone else for taking the time to share this experience with me. I have definitely gained a greater level of appreciation for the compositional work of Danny Carey and TOOL. Although I do not do Danny complete justice, being able to move past mistakes is something I learned."

His drumsticks blazed through Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus, 10,000 Days, Fear Inoculum, Saliva!, and Opiate². His kit setup was great for the task. It included a Tama Starclassic Maple, Zildjian cymbals, and a mix of GoPro Hero 10 Black cameras and iPhones to catch each angle. The sound quality matched any pro studio.