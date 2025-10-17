Contests
Jersey Shore’s Magical Glowing Pumpkin Trail: Family Fun awaits!

You're invited to the Jersey Shore's glowing pumpkin experience, Jacks & Lights! Stroll through our enchanting trails & soak in the spirit of the season! Bring your family & friends for…

Diana Beasley
Pumpkins glow eerily under autumn night sky during Halloween celebrations in a festive pumpkin patch
Getty Royalty Free

You’re invited to the Jersey Shore’s glowing pumpkin experience, Jacks & Lights!🕷️✨ Stroll through our enchanting trails & soak in the spirit of the season! Bring your family & friends for a night of wickedly fun magic! 🔮💫

Here’s What’s Lurking:
✨ Lighted Pumpkin Trail
🎃 Pumpkin Patch
📸 Stunning Photo Ops
🌽 Flashlight Corn Maze
🍦 Delicious Treats
🍻 Access to Brews at the Spook-easy
…& So Much More!👻🕸️


🗓️Open Select Dates: Sept 19-Nov 2nd
⏰Hours:
September:
Fri & Sat: Dark - 10pm
Sun: Dark - 9pm
October & November:
Thur & Sun: Dark - 9pm
Fri & Sat: Dark - 10pm

Diana BeasleyEditor
