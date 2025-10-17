Jersey Shore’s Magical Glowing Pumpkin Trail: Family Fun awaits!
You’re invited to the Jersey Shore’s glowing pumpkin experience, Jacks & Lights! Stroll through our enchanting trails & soak in the spirit of the season! Bring your family & friends for a night of wickedly fun magic!
Here’s What’s Lurking:
Lighted Pumpkin Trail
Pumpkin Patch
Stunning Photo Ops
Flashlight Corn Maze
Delicious Treats
Access to Brews at the Spook-easy
…& So Much More!
Open Select Dates: Sept 19-Nov 2nd
Hours:
September:
Fri & Sat: Dark - 10pm
Sun: Dark - 9pm
October & November:
Thur & Sun: Dark - 9pm
Fri & Sat: Dark - 10pm