Driver Was Fined For Having A Hand-Drawn License Plate Because They Lost Theirs

On this story we go to California, where the cops just busted a driver was fined for having a hand drawn license plate because they lost theirs. It was the…

FOSTER CITY, CA - MAY 30: A digital license plate made by Bay Area company Reviver Auto, part of a pilot project with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, is displayed on Tesla car at Reviver Auto headquarters on May 30, 2018 in Foster City, California. California is the first state in the U.S. to test digital license plates on vehicles. According to the California State Department of Motor Vehicles, there are currently 116 cars in California that are part of a pilot program testing the new plates that will eventually be sold at auto dealerships for $699 plus installation costs. Digital plates are expected to roll out in Florida, Arizona, and Texas later this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On this story we go to California, where the cops just busted a driver was fined for having a hand drawn license plate because they lost theirs. It was the California Highway Patrol that just stopped a driver this month, and I can pretty much just guess that they were shaking their heads when they stopped this guy. According to reports now, the police said it was it was a California plate, and they tried to make it look legit.  They mimicked the actual "California" script font at the top, and included a representation of the registration sticker, and the DMV's website at the bottom.

Here is the kicker on this story, the plate number and tags are actually legit and that they just said they "lost the actual plate, and were trying to stay compliant." The officers said they got points for creativity in theory but they were slapped with a fine of $197.  That's more than 5 times the cost of a new plate they could've ordered through the DMV for just $27.

GET A PLATE SO YOU DON'T GET PULLED OVER ! I know people will do everything to stay out of the DMV and yes it sucks going there. In this situation though you can't cut corners and think you would get away with it. I will say though they really did a great job to make license plate look that good and realistic. At any rate is never a good idea to break the law and as you just read they could have saved themselves a bunch of money by getting new plates.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and many thanks for always rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS . - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
