On this story we go to California, where the cops just busted a driver was fined for having a hand drawn license plate because they lost theirs. It was the California Highway Patrol that just stopped a driver this month, and I can pretty much just guess that they were shaking their heads when they stopped this guy. According to reports now, the police said it was it was a California plate, and they tried to make it look legit. They mimicked the actual "California" script font at the top, and included a representation of the registration sticker, and the DMV's website at the bottom.

Here is the kicker on this story, the plate number and tags are actually legit and that they just said they "lost the actual plate, and were trying to stay compliant." The officers said they got points for creativity in theory but they were slapped with a fine of $197. That's more than 5 times the cost of a new plate they could've ordered through the DMV for just $27.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

GET A PLATE SO YOU DON'T GET PULLED OVER ! I know people will do everything to stay out of the DMV and yes it sucks going there. In this situation though you can't cut corners and think you would get away with it. I will say though they really did a great job to make license plate look that good and realistic. At any rate is never a good idea to break the law and as you just read they could have saved themselves a bunch of money by getting new plates.