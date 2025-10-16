ENTER TO WIN: $100 in NJ Lottery Scratch Off Tickets

For the " NJ Lottery Scratch Off Tickets” Contest, enter between 3pm on October 17, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 17 2025, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on October 20 2025, and upon verification, will receive a $100 stack of New Jersey Lottery Scratch Off Tickets. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $100. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & New Jersey Lottery. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.