Guns N’ Roses Says New Album in the Works, Release Date Not Yet Known

Guns N' Roses spilled details about fresh music in the works, but they kept quiet about timing. "There's so much material at this point — it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and ... get into it," said guitarist Slash to Guitar World magazine. Making music stays spontaneous with this group. "The thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead," Slash added.

Their most recent studio work, Chinese Democracy, hit stores in 2008. Slash and Duff McKagan sat that one out, and their last joint recording was the 1993 cover collection, The Spaghetti Incident?. The pair rejoined in 2016, sparking fresh creative fire.

Since reuniting, they've dropped four tracks. "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" blazed through 2021, while "Perhaps" and "The General" struck in 2023. These cuts breathed new life into older recordings.

McKagan hinted at more music coming next year. "There's new material. I don't know how we're gonna put it out. I think that's a question too. Like, do you put out a record? Do you just keep putting out singles? I don't know what the right answer is there in this day and age," he said, according to Blabbermouth.

A shift struck the lineup when Frank Ferrer stepped away after two decades behind the kit. AWOLNATION's Isaac Carpenter jumped in, joining Axl Rose, Slash, McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, and Melissa Reese in the current lineup.