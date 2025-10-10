This sounds interesting, and we go to Las Vegas for this one as a haunted hotel is offering someone $5,000 to investigate ghost. It's the oldest and possibly "most haunted" hotel out in Las Vegas called the El Cortez Hotel and Casino, they will cough up the cash for someone to spend a weekend ghost hunting inside. This sounds pretty wild and according to reports, they'll equip you with "ghost-hunting gear," like "EMF meters, EVP recorders, flashlights, and thermal sensors. Then, they'll set you free to explore the "eeriest corners," searching for signs of ghostly activity, "especially at night."

Here is what you need to do for this challenge and that includes document your experience with photos and short videos, and keep a journal of what you encounter, which can include scary, mysterious, or even funny moments. If you're into something like this , you can fill out an application at Casino.org. They're accepting volunteers all month and announce one winner five days later. That's when you'll start planning your trip, which will need to happen within the next month. The $5,000 prize includes $800 towards airfare and travel, and $500 to cover food, drinks, and ghost-hunting equipment. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I would love to be part of this project, for one I get to go to Vegas and get money instead of loosing it. The $500 bucks for food and drinks might be low that they would give me though. By the time I got done partying out there after the weekend they would most likely think that I was one of the ghost by the way I would look. That would really freak them out. But all in truth, this does sound like a very fun way to spend a weekend, especially with Halloween coming up. Hope you check it out.