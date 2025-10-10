Guy Showed Up To Jail With A Full-Sized Thermos Up His Rear End

Let's go to Florida on this one where a guy just showed up to jail with a full sized thermos up his rear end. He is a 51-year-old guy named Walter Frymire, and was arrested the other day. And when cops booked him into jail, they found the largest item they've ever seen hidden in someone's back end. Or as the local sheriff put it, his "exit ramp." According to reports the police say they got a call about a naked man in a public bathroom. But he was fully clothed by the time they got there, so they let him go. Then he trespassed on a set of train tracks right in front of them, and threatened to kill a cop.

The police did put him through an X-ray when they got him to the jail. That's when they realized he was hiding a full-sized thermos up there. They did share the X-ray, and it looks big. Most likely 20 ounces, maybe more. They also thought he was trying to smuggle drugs or weapons into jail, but apparently, it was just the thermos. The police did rush him to a hospital, where a "specialist" removed it. He told them he put it up there 24 hours earlier. Officials say he would have died if the thermos had stayed where it was much longer.

Well this guy is just absolutely out of his mind if you ask me. Did Walter really think he was going to jail and the police would not find that thermos ? I don't even know how he was walking and not crawling with that thing placed where it was. He is lucky to be alive and hope he does not share this story around the jail, some of those guys on the inside might get excited to know about this.