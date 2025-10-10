Americans Lost 241 Million Packages To Porch Pirates Back In 2024

According to new research, Americans lost 241 MILLION packages to porch pirates last year alone. That comes out to be an estimated $15.7 BILLION ! The average loss isn't huge though, it's $65 per package and 85% are under $100. But that doesn't change the fact that it is just really just so annoying. And even in some cases the loss of money as well. Also according to these reports, 44% say they now order online less often, 27% shift some purchases to lockers or in-store pickup, and 29% buy only from retailers with easy refund policies.

Also on this research, states like New York, Hawaii, and Wisconsin report the most porch pirates while Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Maine report the fewest thefts. I do not know where New Jersey falls on this list, but I do know a lot of people who have fell victim to porch pirates.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't know how many times I try and tell people, just don't touch what does not belong to you. It is a shame that people are driving around and stealing packages right off porches. First you have to be crazy to do something like that with all the camera's that people have on their houses and even show their neighbors houses, you would think they wouldn't do it. I have seen videos of even the delivery people getting attacked by the porch pirates, as they try to rob them with the items in their hands. I hope people come to senses and it's not cool to steal anything.

I do love the videos where some people have came out with packages that are stuffed with things like glitter, and fart spray. Even with cameras to capture all the thieves' and the reactions on the faces of these scumbags when they open up the " surprise package." I hope they feel really stupid and can't get the glitter out for years, and the smell stays around with them for a long time. Maybe they will know not to steal again.