Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Americans Lost 241 Million Packages To Porch Pirates Back In 2024

According to new research, Americans lost 241 MILLION packages to porch pirates last year alone. That comes out to be an estimated $15.7 BILLION ! The average loss isn’t huge…

gotts
Front Door of House with Stack of Delivery Boxes from Online Ordering and E-commerce
Getty Royalty Free

According to new research, Americans lost 241 MILLION packages to porch pirates last year alone. That comes out to be an estimated $15.7 BILLION ! The average loss isn't huge though, it's $65 per package and 85% are under $100. But that doesn't change the fact that it is just really just so annoying.  And even in some cases the loss of money as well. Also according to these reports, 44% say they now order online less often, 27% shift some purchases to lockers or in-store pickup, and 29% buy only from retailers with easy refund policies.

Also on this research, states like New York, Hawaii, and Wisconsin report the most porch pirates while Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Maine report the fewest thefts. I do not know where New Jersey falls on this list, but I do know a lot of people who have fell victim to porch pirates.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't know how many times I try and tell people, just don't touch what does not belong to you. It is a shame that people are driving around and stealing packages right off porches. First you have to be crazy to do something like that with all the camera's that people have on their houses and even show their neighbors houses, you would think they wouldn't do it. I have seen videos of even the delivery people getting attacked by the porch pirates, as they try to rob them with the items in their hands. I hope people come to senses and it's not cool to steal anything.

I do love the videos where some people have came out with packages that are stuffed with things like glitter, and fart spray. Even with cameras to capture all the thieves' and the reactions on the faces of these scumbags when they open up the " surprise package." I hope they feel really stupid and can't get the glitter out for years, and the smell stays around with them for a long time. Maybe they will know not to steal again.

Thanks for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks for always rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

AmericaPiratesporch
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 19: A general view of the marquee at the El Cortez Hotel &amp; Casino July 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Human InterestHaunted Hotel Is Offering Someone $5,000 To Investigate Ghostgotts
Man in prison hands of behind hold Steel cage jail bars. offender criminal locked in jail.
Human InterestGuy Showed Up To Jail With A Full-Sized Thermos Up His Rear Endgotts
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning a point during her Women's Singles third round match against Donna Vekic of Croatia on day six of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 10
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect