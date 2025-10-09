Tom Morello Announces First Solo Rock Album With 13-Year-Old Son Coming in 2026

Guitarist Tom Morello plans a 2026 release of his first pure rock album, with his young son Roman joining on guitar. Morello is renowned for his work with Rage Against the Machine and other bands.

"I really wanted to make ... a record that is relentless in its big guitar riffs, relentless in its inventive guitar solos," said Tom Morello to Billboard. The upcoming record will showcase the musical talents of both father and son.

Breaking from his recent work, this project marks a stark shift. While his Atlas Underground series mixed electronic elements with guest vocals, Morello now returns to raw rock sounds. He'll step up to the microphone himself this time.

The music blends fierce riffs from his days in Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave with touches of acoustic folk music from The Nightwatchman era, showcasing Morello's musical versatility. His new single, "Pretend You Remember Me," hints at the album's direction.

The younger Morello brings fresh energy to the project. Tom added, "[He] is a tremendous guitar player who we've played with across the world," his father stated. He spoke of Roman as "a new generation who has this Morello DNA of rock 'n' roll power."