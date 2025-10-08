Yeah great, you may have to pay to apply for jobs thanks to A.I. Here is the rundown and according to reports some companies have been so overloaded with A.I.-generated applications, that the hiring managers are looking for a way to separate the humans from the machines. Just about 20% of companies say they've have to put into thought a pay-to-apply system, and nearly 90% of them say they're likely to adopt it at some point. This idea is that they might start requiring an application fee, just like some colleges have. This way, they can reduce the clutter, and filter the human-made résumés from the stacks of A.I.-generated ones.

Be that as it may, someone has suggested applicants pay $10 to submit their résumé. On one side of the coin, this would be frustrating for desperate people who spend their entire day applying for jobs also don't have extra cash to send over with every application, just to be considered. On the other side of that coin, maybe this could give you a leg up on getting eyeballs on your own application. It will show that you and you alone really do want that job. Here is something crazy there are companies that are using A.I. themselves to filter out applicants who are using A.I.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I hate A.I. and working and being in radio, this stuff has been taking a lot of jobs. It really is like cheating on everything and there is no real life talking with this stuff. Having a computer putting out your own words just shows that being your own person is like having your own personal Terminator. I say go out there and be you and get that job that you want and don't use some computer hack that will do something that if you put your mind to it you can get it done. Remember you can't go through life by cutting corners all the time.