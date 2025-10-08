Contests
You May Have To Pay To Apply For Jobs Thanks To A.I.

gotts
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: In this photo illustration, the welcome screen for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" app is displayed on a laptop screen on February 03, 2023 in London, England. OpenAI, whose online chatbot ChatGPT made waves when it was debuted in December, announced this week that a commercial version of the service, called ChatGPT Plus, would soon be available to users in the United States. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Yeah great, you may have to pay to apply for jobs thanks to A.I. Here is the rundown and according to reports some companies have been so overloaded with A.I.-generated applications, that the hiring managers are looking for a way to separate the humans from the machines. Just about 20% of companies say they've have to put into thought a pay-to-apply system, and nearly 90% of them say they're likely to adopt it at some point. This idea is that they might start requiring an application fee, just like some colleges have.  This way, they can reduce the clutter, and filter the human-made résumés from the stacks of A.I.-generated ones.

Be that as it may,  someone has suggested applicants pay $10 to submit their résumé. On one side of the coin, this would be frustrating for desperate people who spend their entire day applying for jobs also don't have extra cash to send over with every application, just to be considered. On the other side of that coin, maybe this could give you a leg up on getting eyeballs on your own application.  It will show that you and you alone really do want that job. Here is something crazy there are companies that are using A.I. themselves to filter out applicants who are using A.I.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I hate A.I. and working and being in radio, this stuff has been taking a lot of jobs. It really is like cheating on everything and there is no real life talking with this stuff. Having a computer putting out your own words just shows that being your own person is like having your own personal Terminator. I say go out there and be you and get that job that you want and don't use some computer hack that will do something that if you put your mind to it you can get it done. Remember you can't go through life by cutting corners all the time.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
