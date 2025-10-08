Contests
Thieves Returned A Dinosaur Stolen from A Gas Station And Apologized

On this story we take a ride to Los Angeles, California where thieves returned a dinosaur stolen from a gas station and apologized. This is a  50-pound fiberglass dinosaur named…

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Gas prices are displayed at a Sinclair station on April 27, 2022 in Burbank, California. Prices in Los Angeles County have fallen to their lowest level since early March, with the average price of a gallon of self-service regular gasoline currently at $5.774. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
On this story we take a ride to Los Angeles, California where thieves returned a dinosaur stolen from a gas station and apologized. This is a  50-pound fiberglass dinosaur named "Claire," and it happened  a couple weeks ago. Well the cameras don't lie, because surveillance footage showed a thief removing Claire, and then loading it into the back of a truck driven by someone else.  And then they both drove away according to reports.

Now the dinosaur was returned overnight on Monday anonymously, with a note attached that said, "I'm sorry for stealing Claire!  Please do not press charges!" The dinosaur Claire and the return was also caught on surveillance video, but the owner of the gas station says they will not press charges, and are just happy to have the dinosaur back.  He says they will be bolting her down really good, though. We do not know if this was some sort of stunt or even prank.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think you should not touch anything that does not belong to you. These thieves even though they did bring it back and apology should know better to not take anything. We have done stories before about people stealing statues and other things stores put out on display, and most of the time it was drunk people just doing stupid things while intoxicated. In this case though they were pulling up in a truck and I'm really guessing they had their eyes on this Claire dinosaur for awhile. Just glad she is back home and right where she should be.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

