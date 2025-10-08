Pittsburgh Just Put Its Christmas Tree Up Weeks Before Halloween

This one is just a bit to much and yes you are reading that headline right, Pittsburgh just put it's Christmas tree up weeks before Halloween. I mean we just got into October here, and maybe you have seen Christmas tree's up in some stores around your area. But putting up the town square that is decorated with lights and all this early just sounds insane.

Here is what we know about this and what some people are saying. This usually triggers plenty of adults who like their holidays to remain within designated timeframes but even some young kids are having beef with Pittsburgh according to reports. They interviewed a young boy who said, "I'm really excited because we're going to skate but I got to say, they should have waited for Halloween first." There's a local news report about the Christmas tree, which was put up in the plaza at the ice rink. But the ice rink doesn't even open until November 14th. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Come on Pittsburgh, it really is way to early for you to be doing this. Is the tree even going to survive till Christmas ? I also think that someone running this job might be milking it to the max. I know we have talked on the air about the stores putting up the Christmas trees out on display already and how it drives some people crazy. Even playing Christmas music throughout the stores makes some of us mad. If I were a kid living around Pittsburgh, and I was out getting candy with a spooky costume on and passed a Christmas tree in the town square, I would be bit upset. I really would think I would have mixed emotions.