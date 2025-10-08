Contests
Pittsburgh Just Put Its Christmas Tree Up Weeks Before Halloween

This one is just a bit to much and yes you are reading that headline right, Pittsburgh just put it’s Christmas tree up weeks before Halloween. I mean we just…

PITTSBURGH - DECEMBER 1: The Pittsburgh City-County Building is illuminated (RED) in honor of World AIDS Day December 1, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh is one of ten major cities joining (RED) to raise awareness and funds to help eliminate AIDS in Africa. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images for (RED))
(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images for (RED))

This one is just a bit to much and yes you are reading that headline right, Pittsburgh just put it's Christmas tree up weeks before Halloween. I mean we just got into October here, and maybe you have seen Christmas tree's up in some stores around your area. But putting up the town square that is decorated with lights and all this early just sounds insane.

Here is what we know about this and what some people are saying. This usually triggers plenty of adults who like their holidays to remain within designated timeframes but even some young kids are having beef with Pittsburgh according to reports. They interviewed a young boy who said, "I'm really excited because we're going to skate but I got to say, they should have waited for Halloween first." There's a local news report about the Christmas tree, which was put up in the plaza at the ice rink.  But the ice rink doesn't even open until November 14th. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Come on Pittsburgh, it really is way to early for you to be doing this. Is the tree even going to survive till Christmas ? I also think that someone running this job might be milking it to the max. I know we have talked on the air about the stores putting up the Christmas trees out on display already and how it drives some people crazy. Even playing Christmas music throughout the stores makes some of us mad. If I were a kid living around Pittsburgh, and I was out getting candy with a spooky costume on and passed a Christmas tree in the town square, I would be bit upset. I really would think I would have mixed emotions.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
