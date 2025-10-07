On this crazy story we take you over to Florida, where always wacky things go down, but a woman threw dozens of used feminine hygiene products on an ex's lawn. She is 28-year-old woman named Gabrielle Franze. Well she must have been really upset because she was arrested last week, after she was caught throwing dozens of TAMPONS onto her ex-boyfriend's lawn.

We are not sure exactly why she did this, but reports say there were 75 to 100 tampons. She had also painted them red, so that it looked like they were used "YUCK LADY !" Gabrielle also tried to deny that she was there or even knew where her ex lived, but when she was shown security camera footage of her truck, she changed her story, and even said that it was her mom and aunt's idea. Gabrielle is a local firefighter, but she's been placed on paid leave. She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Some people do crazy things to get back at their ex's, but this is just beyond out there. The real question is why and how did she think she was not going to get caught with cameras being everywhere now a days ? Plus she is a local firefighter, so you would think she would not want to be breaking any laws. I hope this teachers her a lesson and move on from her ex and not do anymore stupid things like this. Plus she painted them, come on Gabrielle, grow up a bit.