Woman Threw Dozens Of Used Feminine Hygiene Products On An Ex’s Lawn

On this crazy story we take you over to Florida, where always wacky things go down, but a woman threw dozens of used feminine hygiene products on an ex’s lawn….

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 22: Women's hygiene tampons are displayed for sale on shelves at a Target store on July 22, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Annual U.S. unit sales of women's pads and tampons have declined 12% and 16% since 2020, according to data distributed from the consumer research firm NielsenIQ. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

On this crazy story we take you over to Florida, where always wacky things go down, but a woman threw dozens of used feminine hygiene products on an ex's lawn. She is 28-year-old woman named Gabrielle Franze. Well she must have been really upset because she was arrested last week, after she was caught throwing dozens of TAMPONS onto her ex-boyfriend's lawn.

We are not sure exactly why she did this, but reports say there were 75 to 100 tampons.  She had also painted them red, so that it looked like they were used "YUCK LADY !" Gabrielle also tried to deny that she was there or even knew where her ex lived, but when she was shown security camera footage of her truck, she changed her story, and even said that it was her mom and aunt's idea. Gabrielle is a local firefighter, but she's been placed on paid leave.  She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Some people do crazy things to get back at their ex's, but this is just beyond out there. The real question is why and how did she think she was not going to get caught with cameras being everywhere now a days ? Plus she is a local firefighter, so you would think she would not want to be breaking any laws. I hope this teachers her a lesson and move on from her ex and not do anymore stupid things like this. Plus she painted them, come on Gabrielle, grow up a bit.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your good friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
