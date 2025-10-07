Contests
Run 31 Miles Challenge While Constantly Eating Taco Bell

gotts
RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: A sign is posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on May 01, 2024 in Richmond, California. Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands reported first quarter earnings fell short of analyst expectations with revenue of $1.6 billion compared to the expected $1.71 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On this story we take you to Denver, and maybe you can run 31 miles challenge while constantly eating Taco Bell. There's an ultrarunner event called the  International Taco Bell 50k Ultramarathon. Yes that's a 5-0! For those who don't know 50K is 31 miles.  The race is a huge loop throughout beautiful Denver, and includes no argue mandatory stops at 10 area Taco Bells.

This is how all this goes down. You have to order something at 9 of the 10 Taco Bells, and you've got to actually eat the food.  That includes one Chalupa Supreme or one Crunch Wrap Supreme by the fourth stop and one Burrito Supreme or one Nachos Bell Grande by the eighth stop. You need to finish the 31 miles within 11 hours and need to keep all your receipts and wrappers also drinks do not count as food. The rules say have a zero-tolerance policy on vomiting.  If you do, you're immediately disqualified. No stomach medicines, including "Pepto, Pepcid AC, Alka-Seltzer, and Mylanta can be taken to.

You are able to use the bathroom as much as you'd like, but you can only use Taco Bell restrooms, along with one other approved public toilet. The Taco Bell 50K is in its eighth year, and this year's happened on Saturday, with about 600 people doing the run. By the way Taco Bell isn't affiliated with this in any way, and they won't even comment on it.  The organizers say they believe that it's probably hung up by their legal team, because if they endorse it, they may open themselves up to liability issue.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Now I love Taco Bell but this is a whole different kind of RUNS that they are doing. I can't imagine how that food must be sitting in your stomach and running 31 miles in 11 hours. I think I might make the first mile and first Taco Bell and be done with that race. Overall it does seem like a fun creative way to get people out and about, plus I'm sure Taco Bell loves all the attention.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Taco Bell
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
