On this story we take you to Denver, and maybe you can run 31 miles challenge while constantly eating Taco Bell. There's an ultrarunner event called the International Taco Bell 50k Ultramarathon. Yes that's a 5-0! For those who don't know 50K is 31 miles. The race is a huge loop throughout beautiful Denver, and includes no argue mandatory stops at 10 area Taco Bells.

This is how all this goes down. You have to order something at 9 of the 10 Taco Bells, and you've got to actually eat the food. That includes one Chalupa Supreme or one Crunch Wrap Supreme by the fourth stop and one Burrito Supreme or one Nachos Bell Grande by the eighth stop. You need to finish the 31 miles within 11 hours and need to keep all your receipts and wrappers also drinks do not count as food. The rules say have a zero-tolerance policy on vomiting. If you do, you're immediately disqualified. No stomach medicines, including "Pepto, Pepcid AC, Alka-Seltzer, and Mylanta can be taken to.

You are able to use the bathroom as much as you'd like, but you can only use Taco Bell restrooms, along with one other approved public toilet. The Taco Bell 50K is in its eighth year, and this year's happened on Saturday, with about 600 people doing the run. By the way Taco Bell isn't affiliated with this in any way, and they won't even comment on it. The organizers say they believe that it's probably hung up by their legal team, because if they endorse it, they may open themselves up to liability issue.

Now I love Taco Bell but this is a whole different kind of RUNS that they are doing. I can't imagine how that food must be sitting in your stomach and running 31 miles in 11 hours. I think I might make the first mile and first Taco Bell and be done with that race. Overall it does seem like a fun creative way to get people out and about, plus I'm sure Taco Bell loves all the attention.