Led Zeppelin’s ‘Trampled Underfoot’ Single Makes Comeback for Record Store Day on Black Friday

A classic returns this Black Friday for Record Store Day (RSD), an event that celebrates independent record stores and music. Led Zeppelin's 1975 promo single, "Trampled Underfoot," will hit record stores on November 28. Only 6,100 copies will reach stores worldwide. A replica of the 1975 UK Promo single is also available.

This special 7-inch vinyl pairs the title track with "Black Country Woman" on its B-side. The RSD UK website stated, "Both tracks use the Physical Graffiti 2015 remastered album audio, which was produced by Jimmy Page for the original album reissue 10 years ago. Lacquers were cut at Metropolis Studios in London."

The release news had a bumpy start. First, it was announced on September 22. After a deletion four hours later, there was a second try on October 2 that lasted just an hour. The final announcement came out later that day as an article on Led Zeppelin's website. It featured images related to the band. RSD set October 2 for all Black Friday announcements, and the early posts jumped the gun.

Jimmy Page's touch marks these tracks. His 2015 work on Physical Graffiti brought fresh life to the songs, and this pressing keeps that magic intact.