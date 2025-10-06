Led Zeppelin’s ‘Trampled Underfoot’ Single Makes Comeback for Record Store Day on Black Friday

Contests
A classic returns this Black Friday for Record Store Day (RSD), an event that celebrates independent record stores and music. Led Zeppelin’s 1975 promo single, “Trampled Underfoot,” will hit record…

Laura Adkins
Rock group Led Zeppelin performing on stage. From left to right: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Bonham (1947 - 1980).
Hulton Archive / Stringer via Getty Images

A classic returns this Black Friday for Record Store Day (RSD), an event that celebrates independent record stores and music. Led Zeppelin's 1975 promo single, "Trampled Underfoot," will hit record stores on November 28. Only 6,100 copies will reach stores worldwide. A replica of the 1975 UK Promo single is also available.

This special 7-inch vinyl pairs the title track with "Black Country Woman" on its B-side. The RSD UK website stated, "Both tracks use the Physical Graffiti 2015 remastered album audio, which was produced by Jimmy Page for the original album reissue 10 years ago. Lacquers were cut at Metropolis Studios in London." 

The release news had a bumpy start. First, it was announced on September 22. After a deletion four hours later, there was a second try on October 2 that lasted just an hour. The final announcement came out later that day as an article on Led Zeppelin's website. It featured images related to the band. RSD set October 2 for all Black Friday announcements, and the early posts jumped the gun.

Jimmy Page's touch marks these tracks. His 2015 work on Physical Graffiti brought fresh life to the songs, and this pressing keeps that magic intact.

While spring hosts the main RSD bash, Black Friday brings its own spark. This fall event features rare releases in independent local shops right as the gift-buying season begins. These singles won't sell online. RSD keeps things old-school, so you'll need to visit a real shop, browse the bins, and grab your copy in person. You can get more information about RSD Black Friday on Record Store Day's website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
