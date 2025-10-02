This story we go to Colorado, were a robbery suspect was caught after walking behind a news team covering the robbery. This all went down on Friday and he is 26-year-old Richard Appliquest, and he is suspected of committing multiple robberies out in Colorado according to police reports. This guy stuck out and was easier to find then that needle in the hay stack.

Here is what happened, the local news team showed up to cover the story on the robberies that he was doing. But Richard was not scared of the camera's. The one news reporter, a man named Justin Adams, did a double-take as he watched him walk across the street behind him. He later said he was just "in a sense of disbelief" when he saw the guy he just described ! Richey now was wearing a hood, and must have not cared about the cameras behind him, but the crew did call 911, and he was in police custody within 10 minutes. He's still being questioned and no word on any charges yet. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

My man Richard what are you thinking ? Not only did he commit these robberies, but did it all in the same clothes. I really think that he should be charged with an extra penalty for being a moron. It would have really been funny if he did an interview with the news reporter. I guess you can't fix stupid as they say, but thank you Rich for the good laugh. Once this guy goes in front of the judge, and they play this video I'm sure the courtroom will get a good laugh as well. I don't know how he is going to try to talk himself out of this one, when the proof is on the footage.