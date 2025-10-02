Well you know sometimes you might wake up in a hotel and say " What is that smell?" Now hotels may start doing scent based alarm clocks. Check it out the Holiday Inn Express is testing a new "scent-based alarm clock." It works like a diffuser and it will be releasing the scent of your choice when it's time to wake up. Just a heads up though it's not available in America just yet.

According to reports, Holiday Inn Express is trying out different options in a couple different countries. In Australia and New Zealand, guests can pick from options like Coffee, Bacon, and Blueberry Muffin. Over In Japan, you can also choose Nashi Pear, and in Singapore and Thailand, Mango is an option. The breakfast smells are not a tease, the hotels are also offering free breakfast. So it's just supposed to improve your experience by giving you a nice, pleasant smell to wake up to. So If you're someone who could sleep through anything that smells, even an entire diner operating inside your room, they would still do the wake-up calls or knocks at the door. The "scented" alarm clocks are just a new in-room option.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I guess I will take one on the head for this one, because when I wake up there really is not a nice smell coming off me. So if this alarm clock comes out to be true, I will be running to the store to pick one up. I kind of like the idea and I will be setting that alarm for all types of different times of the day to keep a nice smell going throughout my place. As far as the scents I don't really want some breakfast smells going, I would just want some sort of fresh Ocean Breeze scent or something of that nature. Over all I'll give a thumbs up.