Couple Is Getting Divorced Because Of Their Pets

Check this out as we take you over to India, where a couple is getting divorced because of their pets not getting along. You might have this idea of a…

gotts
Check this out as we take you over to India, where a couple is getting divorced because of their pets not getting along. You might have this idea of a fairly new couple getting married and it sounds perfect relationship, and dogs and cats can get along. Not in this story though this couple out in India that got married last December, and the couple bonded over their love of animals, but over the past few months they've realized that their pets are not getting along what so ever according to reports.

Here is what went down, the wife says her husband's dog harassed and attacked her cat repeatedly.  He stated and made it very clear before marriage that the wife would not bring her pets into their new home especially her cat, which wouldn't stop hovering over their fish tank. In the end, the woman picked her cat over her husband, and the man picked his dog over his wife.  They tried counseling (no just the actual married couple that is), and there was even a family intervention but nothing worked. The divorce is currently being dealt with out in family court.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story  

My outlook on this one is sometimes Garfield doesn't get along with Odie and bad things could happen. I don't think it should lead to divorce, maybe they should get some sort of pet trainer in the home. I have heard of people getting separated for other crazy things, but this story has my head turning. There might be more to this one then what we know but it is crazy that pets got them to want to leave each other. I hope they work their difference's out and maybe get a different house or something to keep the pets away from each other.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

