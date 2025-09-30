Contests
Rage Against The Machine Drops Digital Version of 1993 Tour Recordings

The raw sounds of Rage Against the Machine’s first world tour have hit streaming platforms. Released on September 27, Live On Tour 1993 brings fans back to the band’s fierce…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Musicians Tim Commerford, Zack De La Rocha and Brad Wilk from the band "Rage Against the Machine" perform during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California.
Laura Adkins via Getty Images

The raw sounds of Rage Against the Machine's first world tour have hit streaming platforms. Released on September 27, Live On Tour 1993 brings fans back to the band's fierce early days. This follows the vinyl version that dropped in April on Record Store Day, and the group received membership in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 

"In 1993, Rage Against The Machine were hungry, angry, and on tour. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE: LIVE ON TOUR 1993 captures a band at its height and about to be discovered by the world. Untouched and unmixed recordings from that tour are now available on vinyl and streaming," said guitarist Tom Morello.

Ten fierce tracks blast through speakers, each from a different stop on their 1993 run. Washington, D.C.'s "Bombtrack" kicks things off. Orlando's take on "Killing In The Name" strikes next, and Atlanta's "Take The Power Back" hits hard.

These shows come straight from the soundboard with no studio tricks or fixes. The music spans two continents, with stops in Paris and Milan, mixing with North American shows. Raw power echoes from Toronto to San Francisco.

Gainesville's "Settle For Nothing" cuts deep. Paris brings "Bullet In The Head" to life. Toronto's "Know Your Enemy" shows no mercy. Philly's "Wake Up" shakes the walls. Milan's "Fistful Of Steel" punches through. San Francisco delivers "Township Rebellion," and Chicago's "Freedom" brings it all home.

Now, everyone can stream these historic shows, and many major platforms carry the full set. From February to April 1993, the band stormed through eight U.S. cities, hit Canada once, and rocked two European spots. Each track captures plenty of pure energy.

Rage Against The MachineTom Morello
Laura AdkinsWriter
