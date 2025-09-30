Nephew Of KFC Blocked Him So He Leaked the Secret Chicken Recipe

Here we go on this story where a man claiming to be related to Colonel Sanders, just said that he is a great-great-great-nephew and how KFC blocked him for complaining about them sexualizing Colonel Sanders. So he leaked their secret chicken recipe. This guy has the TikTok of @RealColonelSanders, and his whole thing is about him being some how related to Colonel Sanders, and wanting to protect his family's legacy. According to reports this guy has been at this for years, but now he's been going viral and has got heads turning. KFC is so tired of dealing with it, so they've blocked him on social media.

This guy is so upset because he believes the brand has spent the past decade "sexualizing" Colonel Sanders in its marketing campaigns. He even went out on a limb to leaking the secret chicken recipe, with the "11 herbs and spices." It includes measurements, and he says it's based on both publicly available info, and stuff that has not been released that's been passed down through the family. Here is what he leaked out, the 11 spices in KFC chicken are sage, garlic powder, cardamom, cayenne, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, coriander, ginger, white pepper, and black pepper. Don't know how true this is by the way.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I love me some KFC and want to try this leaked out chicken recipe to see if it does taste like the Colonel Sanders chicken. I'm also curious if this guy is going to get sued for leaking this kind of information. If you seen any of the Sopranos, you should know never go outside the family even with the family secrets and yes that includes family recipes.