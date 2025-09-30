ENTER TO WIN: WRAT Haunted Halloween Party Passes

It’s back, back, BACK AGAIN! The 28th Annual WRAT Haunted Halloween House Party!

Saturday, October 25th at Martell’s Tiki Bar on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.

A night of fang-tastic fun with Gotts broadcasting the Saturday Night House Party LIVE from the WRAT stage, costume contests with CA$H prizes, a complimentary buffet, and live music from our friends, Big Bang Baby!

Doors open at 8pm, so get your costume ready… we’ll be judging you. LITERALLY.

Listen all month long for your chance to win your way into the Haunted Halloween House Party!

Also, enter down below for an additional chance to win a 4-pack of passes into the party

