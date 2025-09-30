Contests
ENTER TO WIN: WRAT Haunted Halloween Party Passes

It’s back, back, BACK AGAIN! The 28th Annual WRAT Haunted Halloween House Party! Saturday, October 25th at Martell’s Tiki Bar on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk. A night of fang-tastic fun with…

Rob Cochran

It’s back, back, BACK AGAIN! The 28th Annual WRAT Haunted Halloween House Party!

Saturday, October 25th at Martell’s Tiki Bar on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.

A night of fang-tastic fun with Gotts broadcasting the Saturday Night House Party LIVE from the WRAT stage, costume contests with CA$H prizes, a complimentary buffet, and live music from our friends, Big Bang Baby!

Doors open at 8pm, so get your costume ready… we’ll be judging you. LITERALLY.

Listen all month long for your chance to win your way into the Haunted Halloween House Party!

Also, enter down below for an additional chance to win a 4-pack of passes into the party

Sponsored by

For the " Halloween Party” Contest, enter between 6am on September 30, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 22 2025, by visiting www.wrat.com/ and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on October 23 2025, and upon verification, will receive four (4) tickets to a WRAT's Halloween Party at Martells Tiki Bar on Saturday October 25 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $40. Up to ten (10) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Martells Tiki Bar. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Rob CochranEditor
