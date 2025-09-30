ENTER TO WIN: Finger Eleven Tickets

We’ve got a killer show coming up — Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm, BRKN LOVE, Common Wealth & Sonoa at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 4, 2025 . starlandballroom.com Want to be there? Enter now for a chance to win 2 free tickets !

For the " Finger Eleven” Contest, enter between 6am on September 30, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 2 2025, by visiting www.wrat.com/ and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on October 3 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to a Finger Eleven at Straland Ballroom on Saturday October 4th, 2025.. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $76. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Starland Ballroom. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.