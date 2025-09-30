Contests
LISTEN LIVE

ENTER TO WIN: Finger Eleven Tickets

🎸 Win 2 Tickets to Finger Eleven at Starland Ballroom We’ve got a killer show coming up — Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm, BRKN LOVE, Common Wealth & Sonoa…

Rob Cochran
finger 11
Bowery

🎸 Win 2 Tickets to Finger Eleven at Starland Ballroom

We’ve got a killer show coming up — Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm, BRKN LOVE, Common Wealth & Sonoa at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 4, 2025. starlandballroom.com
Want to be there? Enter now for a chance to win 2 free tickets!

Click here to purchase tickets.

For the " Finger Eleven” Contest, enter between 6am on September 30, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 2 2025, by visiting www.wrat.com/ and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on October 3 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to a Finger Eleven at Straland Ballroom on Saturday October 4th, 2025.. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $76. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Starland Ballroom. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Finger Eleven
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
ENTER TO WIN: WRAT Haunted Halloween Party Passes
ContestsENTER TO WIN: WRAT Haunted Halloween Party PassesRob Cochran
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
WRAT Pro Football Challenge
ContestsWRAT Pro Football ChallengeDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect