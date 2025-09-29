Yawning Too Hard Could Kill You

This might just sound crazy but yes your reading that headline right, yawning to hard could kill you. Here is the story a 36-year-old woman in England named Hayley Black recently shared a story on TikTok of how a big yawn almost killed her ! According to reports Hayley one morning was feeding her baby and the young one yawned, and if you don't know those can be contagious. Once the baby yawned so did Hayley and during the yawn she was stretching and then felt a "shock" in her neck.

Be that as it may, her yawn was so forceful, the two vertebrae in her neck had shot forward into her spine ! It gets even crazier because, her spinal cord got so compressed, she was paralyzed for a while. Doctors said there was a 50/50 chance she'd even survive, but thank God, she's still with us. She was in a wheelchair for months and had to learn how to walk again. This story is just coming out to the public but it did happen 10 years ago, and she is still having issues.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This is just crazy, because I have never heard of someone getting seriously injured from just a yawn. I do know though I have yawned and was stretching and felt a pain in my neck before. After doing this story it really scares me know to do the both together. Maybe just yawn then put your arms out, another words just do one then the other. Lets hope she makes a full recovery from this accident and is back on her feet also feeling back to normal soon.