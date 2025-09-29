On this story we go to Texas, where two crazy people just got into a fight over Netflix that turned into gunfire. What started as a prank didn't turn out so funny. According to reports a 20-year-old guy in San Antonio hopped on Netflix last week, and realized someone had changed his username. According to reports, it's not certain what they changed it to, but cops said it was some sort of insult. This guy said he thought he knew the two guys that were the ones who changed it . It was a 19-year-old, Brian Reynolds and 18-year-old Anthony Constante.

After that he told police he felt disrespected by the prank, and agreed to fist fight both them. So they met up and went at it. Here is the issue, Brian and Anthony both had guns with them. Out of the two, one of them pistol whipped this guy, and a shot was fired by mistake. On one of the police reports the bullet ricocheted off the ground, hitting the victim. THANK GOD HE IS OKAY. Also in the reports the guy they fought took a beating, but it looks like Brian did too. His face is all banged up in his mugshot, and he's in a neck brace.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

A fight over Netflix, and a password ! Really this story is just scary because when did we as a society become like the Wild Wild West ? In my opinion why not just change your password to something else and move on. I know I have gotten mad when I have found out that I was hacked on a credit card, but never went to this extreme. Even if I knew the person that hacked me I would let the local police know and have them deal with it. No reason to come down to violence, because this story could have ended up in murder.