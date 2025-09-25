Hospital Said No To A Death-Themed Coffee Truck from Its Parking Lot

Let's take you over to Phoenix, where a hospital said no to a death-themed coffee truck from its park lot. Well it just happened at The Mayo Clinic Hospital, and let's face it do you really want to see a coffee truck called "Graveyard Shift Coffee" parked out there selling coffee. The truck is like one of those food trucks you see out and about but this one is a bit different. The logo was even a smiling skeleton wearing green hospital scrubs, and holding a cup of coffee.



This coffee truck had been there selling their product between 9:00 P.M. and 1:00 A.M, and they were mostly trying to take care of hospital night shift workers. Truth is even on the logo, it does have a smiling skeleton wearing green hospital scrubs, and holding a cup of coffee. The menu includes drinks like "The Bloody Eye," with chocolate and strawberry, "the Formaldehyde," with lavender and honey, and "Murder Spice," with honey and cinnamon. The people of the Graveyard Shift Coffee said, " Because of our logo and name, we are no longer allowed to serve coffee there, effective immediately." They hit up other hospitals too, including a children's hospital, and I don't know if they are still welcome at those places.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I get the fact we try to come up with fun ways to sell products, but I don't know if it's a good idea for someone seeing a sick family or friend in the hospital, and look out the window and seeing a coffee truck like that. Like who is driving the thing the Grim Reaper ? It might be a little to much for the parking lot of a hospital. They might think about maybe setting up shop a little ways down the road or something of that nature. Parking that really might really freak people out for sure.