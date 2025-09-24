You should know that it is not a good idea to door dash your murder supplies. Case in point here because on Monday morning, a Door Dash driver was smart enough to alert police, after making a very strange delivery to a motel out in Sweetwater, Texas as Police say a 42-year-old man named Neil Cooper placed an order on Door Dash for these kidnapping and murder tools. The complete list of items hasn't been really clear, but some say it has the delivery of trash bags, zip ties, bleach, a hatchet, and more.

Here we go to add some more craziness to this story, when the cops showed up at the motel room to see what was going on, Neil refused to leave, and warned officers that he was armed. This is even scarier because the local cops forced their way in, and found a HOSTAGE inside. The hostage was rescued, but was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. There's no word on who was the hostage, but it sounds like the warrant was drug-related. Neil was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and according to other reports other charges look too be coming.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

On this story, I'm going to say a huge "Thank You" to that Door Dash driver for seeing something fishy and wrong and asking the police to get involved. When I asked some people around the office they said, "Do you really want your Door Dash driver going through your order and calling the cops? " So there is a lot of opinions out there which is fine. In this situation I'm glad it worked out, because it sounds like this could have been really bad.