Metallica’s Best Intimate and Acoustic Songs

Sure, the gents of Metallica are famous for their plugged-in, amped up metal songs that are full of energy and electricity. It's songs like "Master of Puppets" and "Fuel" that get metalheads headbanging and up on their feet. But, Metallica is also a band that's known for its variety, and that means the band also has some fantastic unplugged numbers.

From Amped Up to Unplugged

Let's go back to the beginning of Metallica, before they were his huge metal band that sold out stadiums and arenas around the world. The story of Metallica started on Oct. 28, 1981, when drummer Lars Ulrich and guitar player and vocalist James Hetfield got together after finding each other through Ulrich's L.A. Recycler newspaper ad. It might seems weird that they found each other through a newspaper or magazine ad, but these were the days before the Internet and modern technology, so band members connected through newspaper ads and print media.

Following first forming, the two snagged Ron McGovney to play bass and Dave Mustaine to play lead guitar decided on the metal-heavy neame Metallica following a suggestion from Bay Area metal scene friend named Ron Quintana.

"Their ascent was to be relatively quick, driven by sheer work-rate, effort, and a rare musical chemistry," Metallica's official website notes, adding that "after hitting the opener’s circuit in LA (where they supported the likes of Saxon), they recorded their first-ever demo, 'No Life 'Til Leather. The tape-trading circuit went wild for it, and after repeatedly well-received shows in the Bay Area, Metallica found themselves relocating there after convincing bassist Cliff Burton to leave his band Trauma and replace McGovney."

This is the point when Metallica started experimenting with different sounds, including the softer side of their music. Metallica released "Enter Sandman" in 1991, and it showed this very new side of the band. The track, of course, came off the band's controversial Black Album, with that controversy simply being that they were much less thrash and underground and more commercial-sounding on this set.

"'Enter Sandman' remains one of their signature anthems, and even though it's a ballad, it's not acoustic. But, it marked that first foray into something softer, and "while their first full foray into something more balladic, 'Nothing Else Matters,' empathized with the heartstrings of millions," Metallica state on their official website.

Unplugged Gems From Metallica

"Nothing Else Matters"

Of course this song is on the tally. The band's own performance of this ballad is really considered one of their best acoustic songs, and it's totally a staple in their live acoustic appearances. You haven't really lived until you've heard this song played acoustically.

"'Nothing Else Matters' is my preferred Black Album ballad, but let's not pretend that it's not one of the cheesiest songs of Metallica's career," notes The Fraudster's Almanac, adding that it's well-written, though. "Some really terrific guitar licks and chord progressions in this one. Papa Het's vocal work in the verses fooled me well enough when I was a kid, but I have since soured on the dramatic performance of most of the lines here."

"Enter Sandman"

Even though "Enter Sandman" is not a ballad or unplugged, hear us out on this one. It's a fantastic song to learn to play on acoustic guitar, and it's really a beautiful song when played acoustically. It's also a far cry from their early work.

Metallica release a special, unplugged version of "Enter Sandman" on their Helping Hands... Live & Acoustic, which the band recorded in 2018 for their All Within My Hands Foundation. This acoustic arrangement has the band performing the track on acoustic guitars and it makes for a totally different vibe than the original electric metal edition.

"Enter Sandman" came off Metallica's Black Album, which showed their softer side. Pitchfork said of the album, "After years of wild thrash metal, Metallica simplified everything and became the biggest band in the world. The Black Album's dark, muscular sound would permanently alter the course of heavy music."

Later, Pitchfork added, "But these are the guys who gave us Kill 'Em All; they won't stop until they've slayed Poison, Mötley Crüe, Ratt, and every last one of those platinum-blonde, spandex-wearing false heirs to the heavy metal throne with their own weapons: massive riffs, clean vocals, sharp arrangements, and layered mixes that gush from the speakers like knife wounds."

As for the meaning of the song, the Houston Press notes, "'Enter Sandman' is all about the liberation of living a life entirely free of fear. Maybe you've long considered the song an optimistic, life-affirming ditty."

Louder Sound also comments on this gem, noting, "Hetfield swallowed his annoyance and rewrote the lyrics, reframing it as a kind of twisted lullaby that drew on a child’s fears, real and imagined. The Sandman of the title was a reference to a mythical figure who would sneak into children’s bedrooms to sprinkle sand in their eyes (ironically, the band had been sitting on the title Enter Sandman for 'six years,' according to Lars Ulrich)."

"Fade to Black"

"Fade to Black" is another thrilling Metallica song that sounds amazing unplugged.

Of the song, Louder Sound noted that it's a classic and "did what it did, expanding US thrash metal's scope and stature while harbouring a real-life ballad: 'Fade To Black' didn't just charge with the rage of a divorced hippo, but gave listeners a chance to breathe." They add that "in other words, the song was the first proper instance" of Metallica so-called selling out, "well, according to the purists anyway."

"What makes 'Fade to Black' so interesting musically is how it contrasts acoustic verses with heavy, wordless choruses, followed by an ominous, metallic coda featuring melancholic guitar soloing from Kirk Hammett," adds American Songwriter. "This certainly wasn't a power ballad about love, in fact, that trend in metal really didn’t kick off until Dokken's 'Alone Again' broke big in the spring of 1985, and Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s morose lyrics took listeners into a dark place."