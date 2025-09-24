Jack White Shows Up for Surprise Performance With IDLES at Riot Fest

Jack White surprised fans at Chicago's Riot Fest by joining IDLES on stage. The two acts teamed up for a wild version of "Never Fight a Man With a Perm" on September 21. White's guest spot came after his own main stage set the night before.

"It's a great honor... I'd like to welcome onstage Jack White the third," said IDLES frontman Joe Talbot during the performance.

The festival took over Douglass Park for three straight days. Green Day, Blink-182, and Weezer were some of the headliners. On the final day, IDLES rocked their set just before the headliners. British group Soft Play also joined for the final song of their set, "Rottweiler."

White also played "With a Little Help From My Friends" with Ringo Starr at Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond Festival on September 13. The two stars had already played together at Nashville's Ryman Theater earlier this year, blasting through "Matchbox" and "Don't Pass Me By."

Next up, White hits Brooklyn's CBGB Festival. He'll co-headline with Iggy Pop at Under the K Bridge Park on September 27.

Meanwhile, IDLES keep working on their next album, the follow-up to 2024's Tangk. They've nailed down 10 tracks so far and plan to finish up before year's end. The band also wrote music for Darren Aronofsky's new thriller Caught Stealing.

"We've recorded a bunch of songs," Talbot said per NME. "We're going to go back and do a bunch more. We're recording with Kenny [Beats] and Nigel [Godrich] again. It's really magic, I can't wait."