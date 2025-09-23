Bus Driver Was Arrested For Blasting The Heat To “Punish” Students

On this one let's get you over to Pennsylvania, where a bus driver was arrested for blasting the the heat to punish students. This guy is crazy and he is a 75-year-old named Harvey Sliker, but now he is facing charges after police said he threatened the children he was driving. According to police reports lot of parents say their children got off the bus "crying and extremely sweaty."

Here is what we know so far, Harvey demanded that the kids close all the windows, and then turned the heater on full blast. Supposedly it was 74 degrees outside, but inside, it was at least 95 to 100 degrees. Nut job Harvey allegedly told the kids, quote, "I am going to cook you all !" Also threatened to bring a paddle the next day. Investigators say the students were between the ages of 5 and 12. Harvey was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment, and he won't be driving for the district ever again. It's not clear what set him off in the first place, or what he thought the "mobile sauna" get his point across. He was fired the next day.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I get it and kids will be kids acting up on a school bus. This Harvey guy though should have went to about 1000 different ways to address whatever he was going through. I'm sure being 75 years old and driving a bus dealing with so many kids at that age is not easy. I think my man just snapped and had enough, but you can't tell them that your going to cook them and have a bus at 100 degrees. I would have had that back emergency door open to air that bus out.