My Chemical Romance Announce ‘The Black Parade’ 2026 Tour

Following lots of teasing and hints from My Chemical Romance, the longstanding alternative rock band has announced a 17-date tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark third studio album, The Black Parade. The new dates will take place in 2026 and hit stadiums across North America, the UK, and Europe next year.

My Chemical Romance announced the new tour dates on Monday, September 22, and released a trailer for the tour, which you can watch below. Tickets for all new dates go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 26, at noon local time.

The U.K. and European leg of The Black Parade 2026 will set off on June 30 in Liverpool and wrap up on July 18 in Madrid. They've also added a third night to their stint at London's Wembley Stadium for July 8, so they'll be playing three nights at that venue.

The tour's North American leg will resume on August 9 at New York City's Citi Field and visit Nashville; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; Minneapolis; Denver; San Diego; Phoenix; San Antonio; and three dates in Los Angeles. Special guests for the U.S. shows vary, but they include Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World and The Mars Volta.

"Selling a staggering 450,000-plus tickets across just 10 North American markets, My Chemical Romance's hugely successful 'Long Live: The Black Parade' tour concluded earlier this month to widespread praise from critics and fans alike," a statement on the band explains.

Check out the band's roster of U.S. tour dates below. For more information, visit the band's website.

My Chemical Romance 2026 U.S. Tour Dates:

August 09, 2026 - New York, NY - Citi Field - with Franz Ferdinand

August 13, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium - with Pierce The Veil

August 18, 2026 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park - with Modest Mouse

August 21, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park - with Iggy Pop

August 24, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field - with Sleater-Kinney

August 27, 2026 - Denver, CO - Coors Field - with The Breeders

August 30, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - with Babymetal

September 06, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field - with Jimmy Eat World

September 12, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome - with The Mars Volta

October 21, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 23, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 24, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

My Chemical Romance 2026 U.S. Festival Appearances: