Charlie Benante Breaks Down Vinnie Paul’s Drum Parts for Pantera Classic

In a fresh Drumeo video, Charlie Benante shows drummers how to master Vinnie Paul's beats on "Cowboys from Hell." The current Pantera drummer takes viewers through each section of this metal classic.

Benante starts with the basics, then plays the full track. "When that song kicks in, I just let that groove happen. It's just so powerful," he told Drumeo on YouTube. The video breaks down the signature moves, from the thundering pre-chorus kicks to the drum work that made Paul famous. While Benante sticks to the core patterns, he adds his own flair to select passages. "Sometimes I play it with more excitement, and other times I play it the way he does it," he explains in the clip.

During a complex lead section matching Dimebag's guitar work, Benante points out Paul's creative beat switches and the technical challenges that define the track. "I love the lead section where Vinnie changes the beat on the second and fourth time. ... I love playing that cuz it just reminds me of Rush," Benante notes. He concluded the video with a full playthrough of the "Cowboys From Hell" song. The outro involves complex double-bass and snare patterns that could be difficult, even for seasoned drummers.

Released in 1990, Cowboys from Hell marked a turning point. The record helped craft the band's raw, intense sound and define their path forward.

Since the deaths of Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, Benante has taken the drum throne for Pantera while keeping his spot in Anthrax. The new lineup, with Zakk Wylde on guitar, continues to pack venues worldwide.