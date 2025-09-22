Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Charlie Benante Breaks Down Vinnie Paul’s Drum Parts for Pantera Classic

In a fresh Drumeo video, Charlie Benante shows drummers how to master Vinnie Paul’s beats on “Cowboys from Hell.” The current Pantera drummer takes viewers through each section of this…

Laura Adkins
Charlie Benante of Pantera performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Monica Schipper via Getty Images

In a fresh Drumeo video, Charlie Benante shows drummers how to master Vinnie Paul's beats on "Cowboys from Hell." The current Pantera drummer takes viewers through each section of this metal classic.

Benante starts with the basics, then plays the full track. "When that song kicks in, I just let that groove happen. It's just so powerful," he told Drumeo on YouTube. The video breaks down the signature moves, from the thundering pre-chorus kicks to the drum work that made Paul famous. While Benante sticks to the core patterns, he adds his own flair to select passages. "Sometimes I play it with more excitement, and other times I play it the way he does it," he explains in the clip. 

During a complex lead section matching Dimebag's guitar work, Benante points out Paul's creative beat switches and the technical challenges that define the track. "I love the lead section where Vinnie changes the beat on the second and fourth time. ... I love playing that cuz it just reminds me of Rush," Benante notes. He concluded the video with a full playthrough of the "Cowboys From Hell" song. The outro involves complex double-bass and snare patterns that could be difficult, even for seasoned drummers.

Released in 1990, Cowboys from Hell marked a turning point. The record helped craft the band's raw, intense sound and define their path forward.

Since the deaths of Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, Benante has taken the drum throne for Pantera while keeping his spot in Anthrax. The new lineup, with Zakk Wylde on guitar, continues to pack venues worldwide.

First-time Drumeo users can access a drum lesson and more with a month-long free trial. The video educates viewers on the drumming techniques that helped define metal.

Charlie BenantePantera
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Sum 41 Drummer Frank Zummo to Drop Mental Health Memoir and EP
MusicSum 41 Drummer Frank Zummo to Drop Mental Health Memoir and EPLaura Adkins
Following lots of teasing and hints from My Chemical Romance, the longstanding alternative rock band has announced a 17-date tour.
MusicMy Chemical Romance Announce ‘The Black Parade’ 2026 TourAnne Erickson
This Day in Rock History: September 22
MusicThis Day in Rock History: September 22Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect