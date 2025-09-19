Greta Van Fleet Guitarist Jake Kiszka Drops Side Project Album

Jake Kiszka, known for his guitar work with Greta Van Fleet, steps into new territory with Mirador. The band's first album hits stores on September 19 through Republic Records. Working with Ida Mae's Chris Turpin, Kiszka blends raw blues with stark folk elements across 12 tracks.

"I'd always written music with my brothers, so there are all sorts of particular complexities in that, but I've never worked like this before," said Kiszka to Kerrang!. Nick Pini adds depth on bass and keys while Mikey Sorbello plays drums. The music took shape at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath, with Dave Cobb at the controls.

Magic struck when Kiszka and Turpin met at Kiszka's place in East Nashville. Three days of intense work birthed seven songs, including "Feels Like Gold," "Raider," and the haunting "Skyway Drifter."

Arena crowds got an early taste during recent Greta Van Fleet shows. "We'd be on as the first band of three in an arena that might be 12,000-capacity. ... The response was so overwhelming that by set two, they seemed to be singing back 75 percent of the songs," Kiszka said.

The artists' first collaboration came when Kiszka added guitar work to Ida Mae's 2021 release, "Click Click Domino."

"If we do something, I think it's going to be a little serious, and we should lean into it," Turpin told Kiszka when discussing the project, according to Nashville Scene. Turpin also emphasized the importance of capturing a spontaneous, live feel in recordings.

A simple text mistake gave birth to the band's name. When Kiszka tried typing "Marauder," his fingers slipped to spell "Mirador," a word for a lookout tower. The mistake stuck, matching their musical aims.