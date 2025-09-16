This Day in Rock History: September 16

A lot of things happened in rock history on Sept. 16. It's the last time that the public got to see the impressive Jimi Hendrix perform, and it's also the birthday of "The King of the Blues," B.B. King. Keep reading to check out the most notable rock-related events that happened on this day throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest names in rock music celebrated major career moments on this day, including:

1963: The Beach Boys released their third studio album, Surfer Girl, via Capitol Records. It was their first album that officially credited Brian Wilson as a producer and solidified the band's reputation as the ultimate surf-rock band.

Cultural Milestones

These pivotal cultural moments that happened on Sept. 16 affected the rock industry:

1925: Blues legend B.B. King was born near Itta Bena, Mississippi. He's widely considered to be one of the most influential figures in blues and rock history and is one of the "Three Kings of the Blues Guitar," alongside Freddie King and Albert King.

1977: Marc Bolan, T. Rex frontman and guitarist, was tragically killed in a car accident. He was one of the pioneers of glam rock in the early '70s and had a huge influence on countless legendary acts, such as Queen and David Bowie.