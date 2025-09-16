This story is just crazy and weird all at the same time, because yes someone in Connecticut is painting Squirrels. According to reports, the Animal Control in Connecticut is investigating how two squirrels ended up painted blue and red. Now they did share the photos and it does seem like they've been painted by someone using spray paint. Here is the good news, they did say the squirrels "appear to be okay" but they're asking for help in locating the person or even people responsible for doing this, and why.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time this has happened. Just last year, a 62-year-old man out in New York was arrested for trapping and spray-painting squirrels a bright, "apple red" color. To this day it's no sure why he did it or even how he was caught. Just a heads up too that happened in Putnam County, New York, which does share the border of Connecticut, but it's not the area where these new squirrels are. There's no evidence of the cases are being related.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have a couple of reasons on why he might have painted the squirrels. My thoughts on this story, is maybe he really likes the movie 'The Matrix' where the character Neo has to choose the red pill or blue pill. Or he is really into politics and, he wants to make one a republican and the other a democrat. Or lastly on my thoughts, maybe one is a boy and the other is a girl and he wants to have a gender release party. No don't ask me if I know the difference between a male and female squirrels.