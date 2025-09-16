Humpty Dumpty Statue Was Stolen From A Mini Golf Place Here In Jersey

On this story we take you to Cape May, New Jersey where two morons stole an iconic HUMPTY DUMPTY statue from a miniature golf course last Sunday. The mini golf place is called Ocean Putt Miniature Golf and according to reports and a few different security cameras they were seen going over a fence and one had a beer in his hands. One suspect is seen wearing a white and green baseball cap with a pink-colored shirt that had a design on the bottom right and light colored shorts. The other suspect was seen wearing a white shirt and light colored pants. It happened at four o'clock in the morning and after the fence jump that's when they went into action.

The two people who look like they were intoxicated, went over to the statue of Humpty Dumpty, as he is the big and the main feature on the 14th hole at the mini golf establishment. Last I heard now, is that the cops still haven't tracked these two idiots down. But the good news is it looks like the mini golf place will be able to put Humpty back together again. The guys who took him left him outside another property a few doors down, so it he will be back on the wall.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have said this before but "You Always Lose With Mr. Booze." Especially if you can't handle your alcohol. Why can't people just leave things that don't belong to them alone ? I hope they catch these two and they go in front of a judge to pay some harsh penalties. This mini golf course is there for families and people to enjoy their time being out. I feel so bad for this place having to deal with a couple of people who think it's funny to do things like this when they drink.