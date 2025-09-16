Contests
Gambler Jumped Off A Cruise Ship to Avoid His Debt Now He Owes More Money

Yes, a gambler jumped off a cruise ship to avoid his debt and now he owes more money. This crazy guy was just on vacation along a Royal Caribbean cruise…

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: An aerial view from a drone shows the Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Cruise ship which is the world's largest passenger liner docked at PortMiami after returning to port from a Eastern Caribbean cruise as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak on March 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Yes, a gambler jumped off a cruise ship to avoid his debt and now he owes more money. This crazy guy was just on vacation along a Royal Caribbean cruise ship called Rhapsody Of The Seas and it docked in Puerto Rico last weekend. I guess he should have stayed away from the casino, because he wanted to skip out on a gambling debt of $16,710.24 that he'd run up according to reports.

His name is Jey Gonzalez-Diaz, and he was just caught on surveillance camera jumping into the water near the shore, where he was picked up by people on jet skis. The local police officers later got him pretty quick, Gonzalez-Diaz was near the Puerto Rico Capitol Building, documents said. He was carrying $14,600 in cash, two phones and five IDs. He was arrested, and is now facing $250,000 in fines, and up to five years in prison. That comes out to be just around 15-times what he lost at the casino. With those 5 IDs the officers asked him for his full name, he told investigators, "If you guys were good at your job, you would know that."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This is just a wacky story that is really almost scary, I have been on cruise ships and he had to really be on some sort of lower level. Also did he really think he was going to get that far. Reading into this story those guys on the jet ski should be questioned just the same, because to me it sounded like this dude called in advance for them to pick him up. I have one number he should call and it's 1-800-GAMBLER, but he should be using his first phone to call a lawyer.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

