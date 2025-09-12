Here we go as millennial parents are going nuts for this tin can phone for kids. If you don't know already, but the new iPhone is set to hit the shelves soon, and every kid wants one. Now they have a phone for your young ones that are really made for 10 years of age or younger. A new kid-friendly WiFi phone called Tin Can is all going over social media. This will target the market of parents who don't want their kids to have a real phone yet according to reports.

Now how does this work, it won't have any texting or apps. It's like an old-school landline with a cord, and works over WiFi. Only approved people can call it plus the parents control outgoing calls too. The name is a bring back to those who remember the old tin can phones we would make with strings as a kid. The handset is even curved like a can, with little ridges on it. Pre-sales actually started a few months ago, with the first shipments going out next month. They're on sale now for $75, and new orders ship in early December so, just in time for Christmas. Here is the stupid thing it's not a one-and-done $75. Nope there but there is a free plan that lets you call other Tin Cans. But if your kid wants to call Grandma's cell or even dial 911 you need the "Party Line Plan" for $10 a month.

Gotts' Thoughts On Story

I remember as a kid always doing the tin can phones with the string. I also recall, that I would pass the tin cup to my neighbors window and would I guess we could call that a "LONG DISTANCE CALL," cause it was almost like a football field length. Now a days with technology nothing is free to have fun anymore if you ask me. On the flip side of this, parents really should be careful with these phones, and who their kids are talking to.