Guy Won $5,000 A Week From Publishers Clearing House But Then They Went Bankrupt

On this story we go to Oregon, where a guy won $5,000 a week from Publisher's Clearing House but then they went bankrupt. His name is John Wyllie and back in 2012 he won the $5gs a month for life, that's just about $260,000 a year budget. But then John noticed the checks stop coming in according to reports. This story has been spreading all over the internet and when the local news station asked John about it he had this say, “Why didn’t somebody give me a heads up? 'Hey, we’re going out of business,'” Wyllie asked. “It’s not a good way to treat anyone.”

Publisher's Clearing House has made dreams come true for years, and John is not alone because at least ten past Publishers Clearing House prize winners haven’t been paid, and a bankruptcy people have said they probably won’t get their millions after the company went bust. John though said “This feels like a nightmare,” Wyllie said. “I thought this was going to go on for the rest of my life, so I didn’t really have to worry about money.” Apparently John has had to get rid a lot of his things like selling his jet ski, trailer, and even might lose his house.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

I really feel bad for this guy, just when you think you finally get ahead of life they drop this on you. It's crazy that John didn't save any of that money and knowing if it's to good to be true it just might be. Even if I hit for a bunch of money I would have had some sort of investors going over the money and had a partial of my checks going into some sort of bank account. I hope John gets himself out of this slump and back on his feet.