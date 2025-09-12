Drunk Hot Dog TP’d Her Neighbor’s Car

Contests
Yeah your reading that right, a drunk hot dog tp’d her neighbors car ! Let’s get you over to Florida and start this story off with 48-year-old Marcia Morgan was…

Yeah your reading that right, a drunk hot dog tp'd her neighbors car ! Let's get you over to Florida and start this story off with 48-year-old Marcia Morgan was very angry after one of her neighbors parked too close to her yard. So she decided to toilet paper their car.  According to the police reports, she got so hammered drunk and dressed in a HOT DOG COSTUME ! Why you might ask no one really knows.

According to these reports they say she was leaning against the person's car, with a roll of toilet paper in her hand, while pulling off strips and putting it all over their vehicle. They described her as wasted and also uncooperative.  It's not clear if she'd had run-ins with her neighbors before, and cops didn't say why she was dressed as a hot dog.  Here is the thing, this all happened around four o'clock in the afternoon. The local police are charging her with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and she pled no contest the next day.  She has to pay a $550 fine, or do around 40 hours of community service to work it off.

I think Marcia Morgan should not only pay the $550 fine, but also do her 40 hours of community service in the hot dog costume. If I was the judge in that case, I would be telling her that right to her face. Sometimes you just have to sit back and relax and not let the booze take over your emotions. Next time she gets all messed up like that she should put on a Snickers outfit and calm down.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always rocking out with me and your friends here on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

