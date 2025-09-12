Yes your reading that right a dad faked his death and abandoned his family to go be with his mistress from Uzbekistan! Let's start things off with this story and over to Wisconsin we go, as 45-year-old man named Ryan Borgwardt did just that. Here is the run down, it happened one year ago this month but he tried to make it look like he drowned while kayaking last August, but they never found his body according to reports.

Now it gets crazy, Ryan staged his kayak in a lake then paddled an inflatable raft to shore then rode 70 miles on an E-bike. Nope not done he took a bus to Detroit, then Toronto, and hopped three flights to Paris, Asia, and back to Europe. It turned out he'd been talking to a woman from Uzbekistan he'd met online a few months earlier. Cops eventually found out he'd gotten a new passport taken out a $375,000 life insurance policy. Then he reversed his VASECTOMY so he could start a new family.

The cops finally tracked him down in Georgia, then got him back to the U.S. and charged him with obstruction. Wisconsin doesn't have a specific charge for faking your own death. But they did sentenced him to 89 days, because that's how long he made his family think he was dead. He also had to pay $30,000 to cover the cost of the search-and-rescue. No doubt his wife of 22 years filed for divorce two days after he got back, and he had tis to say, "I deeply regret the actions that I did that night, and all the pain that I caused my family and friends."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey Ryan it would have been easier to just get a divorce ! Why go through all the trouble to just only get yourself in that much of a stupid situation. Also I never even heard of Uzbekistan, and is that where Borat is from ? At any rate Ryan really should not be online anymore trying to meet girls.