This time around on this crazy story we go to Spain and a customer set fire to a café because they ran out of mayo. Some middle-aged man whose identity has not been revealed, apparently went to the restaurant with his son and ordered two sandwiches. Cameras show him getting up from his table and talking to one of the waiters. This crazy guy according to reports asked for mayonnaise for his sandwich, but was told that they didn’t have any. So he just stormed out of the café, walked to a nearby gas station, and came back with a can of gas.

This guy was not messing around after that, at this point he poured the gas on the bar then, he set it on fire ! The flames shot up, and all the other customers ran out. Thankfully the staff were fast on their feet and able to use fire extinguishers to put it out before anyone got hurt. Really the only person that got hurt was the guy who started the fire. He accidentally set his own hand on fire before running from the scene, but he was caught shortly afterward. The damage is estimated to be around $10,000.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey I love mayo as much as the next guy, but not having it on my sandwich and burning down an establishment seems a bit over the top. My real question is if the guy can walk down the road to get gas, maybe he could have just stopped somewhere to get some mayo ? Some helpful advice to this guy is next time just get some mustard or hot sauce, ( ok maybe NOT hot sauce this guy did enough with heat.)