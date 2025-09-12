On this one we go to none other than Florida, where a burglar was caught by a man in Batman Pajamas. Here is what went down, 20-year-old burglary suspect out in Cape Coral named Justin Schimpl was apprehended by an adult man named Kyle Myvett (NO IT'S NOT BRUCE WAYNE.) According to police reports Kyle was in bed at around 2:00 A.M. on Wednesday morning, when his home security cameras went off and he saw a man to a man breaking into his truck. He called the cops, and then went outside and heard this dude Justin ransacking his neighbor's garage. He sprang into action, and detained him until officers arrived.

Kyle later told the local police, "I grabbed a hold of his shirt and right wrist and told him, 'Listen, don't try to get away, I have plenty of experience with this.'" My man even had this to add, "I'm really glad I had my Batman pajamas on because that gave me the extra confidence I needed." The police do believe Justin stole a bunch items from Kyle and his neighbors, including two pairs of $300 Ray-Ban sunglasses, cash, a woman's braclet, and more than $500 in gift cards. He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think this story, is great because for one I'm a huge Batman fan. If I was on the scene and saw this crook being caught by a guy in Batman pjs, I might have put some makeup on this guy to make him look like the joker. Let's say a big thank you to Kyle, our new Batman. We should all have someone like Kyle in our neighborhood protecting us. If I was his neighbor I would purchase a Robin costume, just to let him know that I would be his sidekick anytime.