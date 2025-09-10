Hey Rat Rock Nation, on this story we go to Nebraska where a naked driver was hot and allergic to his own sweat according to reports. Here is what went down, a 47-year-old man named Kipp Polston who is from Iowa was just pulled over in Nebraska this past Sunday for not having working lights on a flatbed trailer. Things didn't work out to well for Kipp after that, because he was towing two motorcycles. One was reported stolen and another was registered to someone else. He also had a suspended license.

Here is when things got crazy, when the cops approached, Kipp was completely naked with just a pair of pants draped over his crotch. The local police did ask why he was naked and Kipp replied by saying, "He was hot and allergic to his own sweat." He also admitted he had a "pipe and dab," or marijuana particles. Of course the police were not having it and now Kipp is facing multiple charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. It's unclear if he's actually allergic to his sweat.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think Kipp might have a little something else in that pipe of his ! Also how can you be allergic to your own sweat ? If I remember you body is made of something like 60% water. I'm very curious on how this guy takes a shower if he can't get his skin wet. I guess when you have stolen merchandise that you are towing and illegal drugs in the car, you will come with any excuse and try to get away with it. Nice try and I'm no cop or detective but I can smell your B.S from here in Jersey Kipp. Wish I could sit in the courtroom when this case comes across the judge, just to see his face.