On this story we go to Tennessee where a man shot his wife, then stopped for beer while driving her to the hospital. He is a 51-year-old man named Decarlo Pitchford and here is what went down, the wife told police that he was blocking her from leaving the house according to reports. When she tried to get past him, Decarlo shot her in the abdomen, and said, "I told you to stop playing with me." YIKES !!

This is where the story goes crazy because, she definitely needed medical attention, so he drove her to the hospital, but he took his took his time and even stopped for beer on the way ! This crazy guy was charged with second-degree attempted murder domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm. There's no word on the wife's status, but she's been cooperating with the police, so she survived the attack at least.

Let me start off by saying and even asking who let this guy have a gun? Decarlo should have his head checked out for this stunt right here. Just the thought of doing this to your wife then pull into a liquor store to pick up beer is just beyond wacky. Thank God the wife did survive this attack and lets hope she gets out of this relationship ASAP. He should have been on the phone with 911 and had an ambulance on the scene. Let's hope the judge throws the book at this guy and he spends time behind bars to think about what he has done, and by the way they don't serve beer in jail Decarlo.