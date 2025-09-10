Yeah your going to have to read into this one, the parents of hot dogs and ketchup are separating. Here we go with this story, the Kraft Heinz marriage back in 2015 created one of the world's largest food pairs but after a short honeymoon, things became a bit crazy. And now, they're finally headed for divorce, and this was just released but this won't be all wrapped up until until sometime next year according to reports.

To add to this, the two separated companies with split rights of hot dogs and ketchup, meaning they'll no longer live under the same roof, but here is some positive news both will still be available in stores. I'm not sure if the parents will be going back to their pre-marriage names. All we know is that one company will be a North American grocery business, with the brands like Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables. The other side will focus globally on sauces with brands like Heinz Ketchup, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

No one wants to see anyone get a divorce. Here is the thing though I don't even put ketchup on my hot dogs. I usually put mustard on mine. Hopefully they find common ground and maybe down the road they will come to an agreement. I also would like to just write, that ketchup should just be used on burgers, but that is just my opinion. All said and done this sounds like a lot of money will be spent.