WRAT Pro Football Challenge
It's that time again. Sign up and make your pro football picks. You can make your picks up to 15 minutes before scheduled game time. Weekly winners will score a $25 gift card to Bam Bam Burger Co.
Correctly pick the winners of every 2025-26 regular season Pro Football Game for a chance to win $50,000!
Pro Football Challenge Local Rules
- Dates of contests: 8/29/2025 – 1/6/2026
- How winner is being selected: One weekly prize of a $25 gift card to Bam Bam Burger Co. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker score shall determine the winner.
- When the winner is being selected: weekly
- How many times a person can enter: once per week
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 18
- What the prize is: Gift Card
- What the prize value is: $25
- Who is providing the prize: Bam Bam Burger Co.